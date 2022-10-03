Data Analyst at Drake International

Oct 3, 2022

Our client a leading FMCG, merchandising and product display solutions company is looking for a Data Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant bachelor’s degree
  • 2+ years’ experience in a data analysis role is advantageous but not required
  • Experience with SQL
  • Highly competent with Excel and Microsoft office.
  • Experience in a wholesale/factory environment is advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement a formal master data governance solution for the business.
  • Implement data cleansing initiatives for master data items.
  • Facilitate master data stakeholders and act as data champion supporting data owners for all master data items.
  • Manage master data related communication.
  • Implement data quality solutions to ensure data integrity across all reports, databases, and models.
  • Extract, analyse, and prepare reports and dashboards to measure and track the quality of key data sets.
  • Assist with rollout and user training for new reports
  • Monitor daily report execution and delivery. Investigate anomalies and remedy where failures occur.
  • Track report execution and delivery reliability identifying areas for improvement and implementing solutions. Ã‚Â· Periodically review continued relevance and use of existing reports.
  • Assist in requirements gathering for new reports.
  • Leverage and analyse data from multiple sources to create value in decision making.
  • Develop processes and tools to measure key performance indicators.
  • Perform quality assurance checks on new reports ensuring accuracy and reasonability.
  • Capture key external data into systems and assist users in doing the same where necessary.

About The Employer:

