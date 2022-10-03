Data Analyst at Drake International

Our client a leading FMCG, merchandising and product display solutions company is looking for a Data Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

Relevant bachelor’s degree

2+ years’ experience in a data analysis role is advantageous but not required

Experience with SQL

Highly competent with Excel and Microsoft office.

Experience in a wholesale/factory environment is advantageous

Responsibilities:

Design and implement a formal master data governance solution for the business.

Implement data cleansing initiatives for master data items.

Facilitate master data stakeholders and act as data champion supporting data owners for all master data items.

Manage master data related communication.

Implement data quality solutions to ensure data integrity across all reports, databases, and models.

Extract, analyse, and prepare reports and dashboards to measure and track the quality of key data sets.

Assist with rollout and user training for new reports

Monitor daily report execution and delivery. Investigate anomalies and remedy where failures occur.

Track report execution and delivery reliability identifying areas for improvement and implementing solutions. Ã‚Â· Periodically review continued relevance and use of existing reports.

Assist in requirements gathering for new reports.

Leverage and analyse data from multiple sources to create value in decision making.

Develop processes and tools to measure key performance indicators.

Perform quality assurance checks on new reports ensuring accuracy and reasonability.

Capture key external data into systems and assist users in doing the same where necessary.

About The Employer:

Drake International

