Data Engineer (AWS) (Product) (JHB & CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced & innovative Financial Institution seeks the technical expertise of a Data Engineer with strong AWS whose core focus will be to empower data consumers. You will contribute to the design and development of new cloud workloads for Platform & Product teams while maintaining and managing the existing cloud data environments. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in IT or IT related field, have 3 – 5 years proven Computer Programming and Data Engineering experience and proven experience in AWS data stack (AWS Glue, AWS Redshift, AWS S3, AWS Lake Formation), Python, PySpark/Scala, operationalizing Batch and/or Realtime data pipelines, Git, CI/CD and any Infrastructure as Code tool such as Terraform.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the design and development of new cloud workloads for platform and product teams, to empower data consumers using data platforms to deliver client value.

Maintain and manage the existing cloud data environments and enable data producers to easily contribute to these environments.

Contribute to evolving the data platforms through sharing of knowledge, contributing new data features, and enhancing/streamlining existing processes e.g., improved re-use of code.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Programming.

Honours Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Systems Engineering (Preferred).

Experience/Skills –

At least 3 years’ proven experience in Computer Programming and Data Engineering, together with a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification OR At least 4 – 5 years’ proven experience in Computer Programming and Data Engineering.

Proven experience in:

AWS data stack (AWS Glue, AWS Redshift, AWS S3, AWS Lake Formation).

Operationalizing Batch and/or Realtime data pipelines.

Python, PySpark, or Scala.

Version control in git, and CI/CD deployment.

Any Infrastructure as Code tool. Relational database management systems. Provisioning cloud resources using Infrastructure as Code (Terraform). Core AWS services (S3, EC2, VPC, IAM). Cloud data lake and warehouse concepts. Software Testing practices. Basic Terminal/bash usage. Structured vs Unstructured data. Clear criminal and credit record.



Ideal to have –

At least 3 years’ proven experience in cloud data engineering, particularly in AWS, together with a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification OR

At least 4-5 years’ proven experience in cloud data engineering, particularly in AWS.

Proven experience in:

Apache Spark, Hudi, Presto.

Distributed Systems (Apache Hadoop, Amazon EMR).

Advanced Shell Scripting.

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform). AWS serverless services (Step Functions, Lambda, EventBridge, API Gateway). AWS data lake and warehousing services (Glue, Lake Formation, EMR). Data lake and warehouse architecture. AWS Well-Architected Framework. Collaboration tools (JIRA, Confluence, [URL Removed] insights into Data Governance, Data Management, Data Quality, Data Security and Master Data Management. Solid understanding of: Banking systems environment Banking business model



ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical.

Communications skills

Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills.

Problem solving skills.

COMMENTS:

