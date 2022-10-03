Data Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Data Engineer
- AWS QuickSight
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- AWS