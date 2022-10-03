DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Bellville

Currently available within a leading financial services giant is a DevOps Engineer role, based in the North of Cape Town.

This is a great opportunity to lay the data foundation for product analytics and directly influence the tools placed in the hands of customers.

The company has a fast-paced and dynamic work environment with industry-leading technology.

Job requirements:

Computer Science / Engineering related Degree

Minimum 3 years’ DevOps experience

Strong understanding of DevOps fundamentals and Agile methods and a background in CI/CD

Containerization Docker, Jenkins, Git, OpenShift, Ansible

Expert in Code Deployment

Java and Ruby / Python knowledge

SQL Server

If you feel you meet the above criteria, send your detailed CV including your technical skills to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.

Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, however your details will be kept on file for future vacancies.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Docker

Jenkins

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

