ERP BUSINESS ANALYST: SAP PP Production Planning IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 3, 2022

Duties:

  • Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
  • Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.
  • Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.
  • Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
  • Assist users in changeover to ERP
  • Assist with module configuration
  • Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module
  • Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
  • Design, develop and provision of training solutions
  • Train Users in existing and new processes
  • Roll out of solution to business within agreed timeframes
  • Manage competing resources and priorities
  • Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects
  • Support to Business (Users) during project, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements
  • Ensure accurate recordkeeping
  • Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
  • Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)

Position Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications
  • SAP PP ERP Module certification
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP PP
  • Computer skills & knowledge – Microsoft Office, Excel, Word & Power Point
  • Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.
  • Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP
  • Must have a valid driver’s license and Passport
  • Must be prepared to work after hours and weekends if required.
  • Understanding of SAP PP module principles, controls, and business processes
  • Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query)
  • Must be able to work overtime and travel (local and international) when required
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to interact with other internal team members.

Skills:

  • Application Systems development
  • Presentation of SAP PP Software
  • Project Management
  • Report Writing
  • SAP PP Background
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to interact with team members (collaboration)
  • Excellent communicating skills across all levels
  • Good verbal presentation and written expression
  • Solid understanding of Application systems development

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Analytic
  • Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

