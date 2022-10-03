ERP BUSINESS ANALYST: SAP PP Production Planning IT

Duties:
- Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
- Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.
- Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.
- Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
- Assist users in changeover to ERP
- Assist with module configuration
- Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module
- Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
- Design, develop and provision of training solutions
- Train Users in existing and new processes
- Roll out of solution to business within agreed timeframes
- Manage competing resources and priorities
- Monitor deliverables and ensure timely completion of projects
- Support to Business (Users) during project, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements
- Ensure accurate recordkeeping
- Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
- Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)
Position Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualifications
- SAP PP ERP Module certification
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP PP
- Computer skills & knowledge – Microsoft Office, Excel, Word & Power Point
- Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.
- Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP
- Must have a valid driver’s license and Passport
- Must be prepared to work after hours and weekends if required.
- Understanding of SAP PP module principles, controls, and business processes
- Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query)
- Must be able to work overtime and travel (local and international) when required
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to interact with other internal team members.
Skills:
- Application Systems development
- Presentation of SAP PP Software
- Project Management
- Report Writing
- SAP PP Background
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to interact with team members (collaboration)
- Excellent communicating skills across all levels
- Good verbal presentation and written expression
- Solid understanding of Application systems development
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Verbal And Written Communication
- Analytic
- Problem Solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree