Full Stack .Net Developer – Remote

A leading international fintech company which is rapidly growing, is looking to employ a Full Stack .Net Developer.

They house one seamless model comprised of three interwoven platforms, and are currently building the third.

This is a fully remote position, with flexi hours so you can focus on being the most productive at times that suit you best. Best of all? You can live anywhere in SA or even abroad for this role!

Desired Experience & Qualification:

South African ID or Work Permit

Relevant IT qualification advantageous

Minimum 3 years’ .Net development experience

Tech Stack:

C#

.Net

MS SQL

Angular

HTML/CSS

JavaScript

Ractive

BootStrap

If you want more information on this position and company, or wish to apply, submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

angular

Learn more/Apply for this position