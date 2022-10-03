Intermediate C# Developer – Western Cape Bellville

An international tech firm based in the Winelands is now looking to employ x4 Software Developers to join their dev team. They are leaders in South Africa, and have strong growth in the UK leveraging scalable tech and are looking to accelerate growth and presence in various territories.

The successful incumbents will develop and deploy comprehensive and dynamic insurance management systems.

This position is part-time remote and alternative days in office in Somerset West.

Job Requirements:

IT Diploma / Degree

3+ years C# development experience

Angular

NET Core, ASP.NET

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Agile environment

To apply for the position, please email your detailed CV including projects and technical skills to Taraat Serenity Personnel Services.

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

