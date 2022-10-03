Investment Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Reports To Managing Director

Job Location Cape Town

Purpose of Job

We are looking for a pro-active, motivated individual to work with the Managing director for a leading financial services company; to plan, prepare, research, analyse, and communicate information that the MD requires. The role is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside the company’s most strategic leader, to work on exciting new initiatives, and to gain overall company and industry exposure.

Required Qualification

Financial tertiary education preferred

Experience

At least 3 years of experience in financial administration, business analysis, administrative support, or a similar function within the financial sector. Financial services industry experience beneficial.

Core Responsibilities As the Managing director associate you will:

Produce scatters, rolling charts, graphs, tables and calculations on Excel and using the in-house reporting system for data such as market indicators or investment information

Proactively prepare presentations, gather content from across the business, review content and liaise with the Marketing team to ensure high quality presentations for client, board or company updates.

Research topics applicable to our industry, such as climate change, passive investing, algorithmic trading, venture capital investing, BEE statistics, or other topics as needed by the MD

Ghost-write documents to 80% done and then take instruction on how to get them to 90%. Proof-read and polish documents and other content to correct grammar and formatting, improve the readability of the document with catchy section headers and improve flow

Review legal documents in order to highlight relevant clauses to the MD, in collaboration with the legal team

Read and summarise documents or other content

Proactively organise and prepare to ensure that the MD is properly equipped for meetings and that content is ready for the top priority tasks that need to be attended to

Manage the MD’s To Do list and together with the MD agree top priorities and prepare relevant content to minimise time needed by the MD. Ensure that all MD action items flowing from the Executive and Board meetings, various forums, committees, and client meetings are included

Draft proposals to clients in collaboration with the business development team, run with manager due diligence processes, or liaise with asset or fund managers

Read the MD’s emails and brief him on what’s there and what needs his attention, then adding to the MD’s To Do list as relevant.

Manage a variety of special projects or initiatives for the MD, some of which may have organisational impact

Oversee the resolution of urgent client and internal matters while the MD is traveling or on leave

Manage the MD’s client, external and internal meetings, proactively planning calendars and commitments, while leaving ample time to complete tasks and innovate

Monitor the MD cost centre and budget and highlight variances to the MD as needed

Arrange agendas, compile documentation, record, take minutes at director meetings, or perform any other administration as needed

Liaise with the MD’s personal assistant or administration team on all administration requirements, travel, event planning, ad-hoc requests and errands

Key Competencies, Skills & Attributes

Proactive and creative thinker

Analytical mindset

Ability to problem solve independently

Self-motivated

Pays attention to detail

Ability to engage with clients

Clear communicator, both verbally and in writing

Strong ability to plan and organise self and others

Manage diverse personalities and able to handle conflict

Strong work ethic

Ability to manage tasks with both confidentiality and integrity

Proficient in MS Office suite, including PowerPoint, Excel and Word

Working time flexibility

