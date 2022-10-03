Investment Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Reports To Managing Director
Job Location Cape Town
Purpose of Job
We are looking for a pro-active, motivated individual to work with the Managing director for a leading financial services company; to plan, prepare, research, analyse, and communicate information that the MD requires. The role is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside the company’s most strategic leader, to work on exciting new initiatives, and to gain overall company and industry exposure.
Required Qualification
Financial tertiary education preferred
Experience
At least 3 years of experience in financial administration, business analysis, administrative support, or a similar function within the financial sector. Financial services industry experience beneficial.
Core Responsibilities As the Managing director associate you will:
- Produce scatters, rolling charts, graphs, tables and calculations on Excel and using the in-house reporting system for data such as market indicators or investment information
- Proactively prepare presentations, gather content from across the business, review content and liaise with the Marketing team to ensure high quality presentations for client, board or company updates.
- Research topics applicable to our industry, such as climate change, passive investing, algorithmic trading, venture capital investing, BEE statistics, or other topics as needed by the MD
- Ghost-write documents to 80% done and then take instruction on how to get them to 90%. Proof-read and polish documents and other content to correct grammar and formatting, improve the readability of the document with catchy section headers and improve flow
- Review legal documents in order to highlight relevant clauses to the MD, in collaboration with the legal team
- Read and summarise documents or other content
- Proactively organise and prepare to ensure that the MD is properly equipped for meetings and that content is ready for the top priority tasks that need to be attended to
- Manage the MD’s To Do list and together with the MD agree top priorities and prepare relevant content to minimise time needed by the MD. Ensure that all MD action items flowing from the Executive and Board meetings, various forums, committees, and client meetings are included
- Draft proposals to clients in collaboration with the business development team, run with manager due diligence processes, or liaise with asset or fund managers
- Read the MD’s emails and brief him on what’s there and what needs his attention, then adding to the MD’s To Do list as relevant.
- Manage a variety of special projects or initiatives for the MD, some of which may have organisational impact
- Oversee the resolution of urgent client and internal matters while the MD is traveling or on leave
- Manage the MD’s client, external and internal meetings, proactively planning calendars and commitments, while leaving ample time to complete tasks and innovate
- Monitor the MD cost centre and budget and highlight variances to the MD as needed
- Arrange agendas, compile documentation, record, take minutes at director meetings, or perform any other administration as needed
- Liaise with the MD’s personal assistant or administration team on all administration requirements, travel, event planning, ad-hoc requests and errands
Key Competencies, Skills & Attributes
- Proactive and creative thinker
- Analytical mindset
- Ability to problem solve independently
- Self-motivated
- Pays attention to detail
- Ability to engage with clients
- Clear communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Strong ability to plan and organise self and others
- Manage diverse personalities and able to handle conflict
- Strong work ethic
- Ability to manage tasks with both confidentiality and integrity
- Proficient in MS Office suite, including PowerPoint, Excel and Word
- Working time flexibility
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
