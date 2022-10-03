IT Infrastructure Manager

Our Client based in the Education sector is seeking an IT Infrastructure manager to join their growing team.

Requirements:

Matric and 3-year tertiary bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification (NQF Level 7) in Information Technology, Information Management, or Information Systems.

A minimum of 7 years of relevant working experience, in a busy and pressurized environment in a large organization; of which 3 years must be at a senior technical role within ICT Infrastructure.

Relevant industry-recognized professional IT certification (e.g., CCNA, VMWARE, Palo Alto Firewall, Pelco, Hikvision).

Desired Skills:

IT Infrastructure

Ccna

Vmware

firewalls

Information Systems

Information Management

Infrastructure Management

About The Employer:

Our Client based in the Education sector is seeking an IT Infrastructure manager to join their growing team.

Learn more/Apply for this position