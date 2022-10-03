IT Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a full spectrum outsourced IT Managed Services provider and cloud solutions integrator requires the skills and expertise of an IT Support Engineer who will be responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. The primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions.

DUTIES:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyse and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimisation including opportunities for automation of work

REQUIREMENTS:

Academic Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications (Minimum)

AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals)

AZ-104 (Azure Administrator)

AZ-500 (Azure Security Technologies)

AZ-300 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 1)

AZ-301 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part2)

SOPHOS Engineer

Experience Required

5+ years of work experience

Solid experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Practical Skills Required

Good understanding of Azure Infrastructure services and their limitations

Experience in configuring & monitoring different attributes and handling scale up and scale down scenarios for the application in Azure

Application monitoring through operations insight, application insight

Provide best practices around provisioning production and non-production environments on Azure to optimize the usage

Have good understanding in implementation of advanced security, authentication, and single sign on across cloud and on premise

Strong understanding of the advantages and limitations of Azure Active Directory

Strong experience in Azure platform Services, understanding of their capabilities and limitations and being able to architect and deliver solutions leveraging various platform services

Have experience in implementing enterprise application using platform services like azure websites, Azure SQL, Azure Service Bus, notification hubs, event hubs, stream analytics, Document Db, application insights etc.,

Strong expertise in building cloud native enterprise scale applications and moving applications from on-premises to cloud environments

Strong understanding of the cloud architecture patterns and solution design principles

Strong understanding of different attributes for cloud application availability, scalability, and ability to propose optimized design for cloud

Performance tuning of cloud-based applications for best performance

Experience in defining and implementing Hybrid scenarios with workloads shared across on premise and Microsoft Azure, application Integration between cloud and on-premises environments

Collaborating with customers for quick technical assessment and proposal development for leveraging platform services of Azure

Closely work with customers to understand the business objectives and define solutions

Experienced in working in Agile environments with continuous integration and continuous deployment and application lifecycle management

Candidate should be from an application development and solution architecture background and have expertise in building large scale web applications before the cloud experience.

Strong ability to explain complex technical solutions in business language to project stakeholders

The ability to present technical solutions to a business audience

The ability to whiteboard and workshop solutions with colleagues and customers

Good writing skills and the ability to write solution proposals in business language

Possess the ability to research new solutions and keep knowledge up to date

Good interpersonal and sales skills, must be able to be a team player

Possess a growth mindset, willing to grow, expand and learn new skills

Willing to study and attain certifications required by the business as and when the need arises

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurised environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

