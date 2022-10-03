IT Support Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our Client based in Durban, KZN is seeking a Director of Applications Support.

The purpose of the job is primarily to develop and oversee the implementation of the strategic and operational plans for the Application Management Department in line with the organisations IT Strategy.

Requirements:

Relevant three-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent in computer/management-related field.

A minimum of 10 years of relevant working experience focused on IT and Systems/Applications, in a large organization of which 5 years must be at a managerial level.

Responsibilities:

Provide strategic direction and leadership to the functions listed below, across all 5 campuses and affiliate institutions where relevant:

User Support

Staff expert desk (audio-visual, PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)

Staff field services (audio-visual, PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)

Staff walk-in center (audio-visual, PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)

Student Computing

Student expert desk (remote student lab support)

Student lab support

Student walk-in center (configuration of student PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)

Improvement and Development

Collation of all requests for development from users within the University

Development of business justification and budget for each development request received

Prioritize the list of application developments submitted to the ICT Steering Committee for approval and reprioritization.

Configuration of project teams and initiation of projects including tenders for outsourced developments

Delivery of projects in time and under budget

Innovate internal ICS developments to pro-actively advance the service quality of ICS

Monitor industry trends versus internal practices

Identify needs and report these to the UICT Steering Committee

Actively implement improved processes and technology advancements

Contribute to the strategic direction of ICS

Financial responsibilities

Financial budgeting

Cost-efficient and effective spending and cost containment

Financial reporting of actual versus budget

Financial spend approval

Desired Skills:

application management

Application Support Management

application support

ICT

About The Employer:

The purpose of the job is primarily to develop andoversee the implementation of the strategic and operational plans for theApplication Management Department in line with the organisations IT Strategy.

Learn more/Apply for this position