IT Support Manager

Our Client based in Durban, KZN is seeking a Director of Applications Support.
The purpose of the job is primarily to develop and oversee the implementation of the strategic and operational plans for the Application Management Department in line with the organisations IT Strategy.
Requirements:
- Relevant three-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent in computer/management-related field.
- A minimum of 10 years of relevant working experience focused on IT and Systems/Applications, in a large organization of which 5 years must be at a managerial level.
Responsibilities:
Provide strategic direction and leadership to the functions listed below, across all 5 campuses and affiliate institutions where relevant:
- User Support
- Staff expert desk (audio-visual, PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)
- Staff field services (audio-visual, PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)
- Staff walk-in center (audio-visual, PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)
- Student Computing
- Student expert desk (remote student lab support)
- Student lab support
- Student walk-in center (configuration of student PCs, laptops, smart phones, and tablets)
- Improvement and Development
- Collation of all requests for development from users within the University
- Development of business justification and budget for each development request received
- Prioritize the list of application developments submitted to the ICT Steering Committee for approval and reprioritization.
- Configuration of project teams and initiation of projects including tenders for outsourced developments
- Delivery of projects in time and under budget
- Innovate internal ICS developments to pro-actively advance the service quality of ICS
- Monitor industry trends versus internal practices
- Identify needs and report these to the UICT Steering Committee
- Actively implement improved processes and technology advancements
- Contribute to the strategic direction of ICS
- Financial responsibilities
- Financial budgeting
- Cost-efficient and effective spending and cost containment
- Financial reporting of actual versus budget
- Financial spend approval
Desired Skills:
- application management
- Application Support Management
- application support
- ICT
About The Employer:
