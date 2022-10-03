Java Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for an exceptional individual to build Java integration services and applications using client Framework with an enthusiasm for solving interesting technical challenges in a Banking environment.

Job Description:

Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations.

The candidate will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model. The candidate will collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle.

This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems.

Must be able to work independently, effectively and efficiently in a collaborative agile environment with scrum masters, solution engineers, designers, and developers.

Key Roles, Responsibilities and Skills/Competencies:

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.

Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions

Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure

Good experience with integrated system environments

Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.

Proven ability as a problem-solver

Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs

Eclipse

InteliJ

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

Educational Requirements:

B-Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

10+ years Java application programming/development experience

8+ years JEE-Experience

5+ years Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server

5+ years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)

Desired Skills:

java

jee

websphere

db2

