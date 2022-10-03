Oracle DBA

Our Client based in the Education Sector is seeking an Oracle Database Consultant to ensure the optimal provisioning of ICS services.

As Principal Systems Consultant, you will provide functional & process leadership, and is responsible for self-management and provide expert technical expertise and input relating to their stream of expertise to other experienced system consultants as well as other ICS Support teams and Application Development teams.

They identify existing and potential system performance issues and then conduct the necessary system configuration to optimize system performance. They assess and analyze theorganisations future system requirements and forecast system capacity needs and recommend solutions that would best meet those needs.

Duties and responsibilities:

Strategic alignment of technology, Installation, and customization

Analyses ICT strategy, determine systems implications, and align to the future direction of technology.

Ensure the efficiency, robustness, fit-for-purpose, and integration of the systems solutions against the business requirements of the organisation.

Propose a plan of action, obtain approval and buy-in, design and/or source solutions and facilitate implementation and follow-up on results.

Research, design, consult with industry experts, and provide industry leadership in the innovative design of leading-edge technologies, implementing this in a large, heterogeneous ICT environment at a world-class standard.

Analyze user requirements and participate in capacity forecasting, asset optimization, efficient utilization, and defining the technology specifications underpinning the provision of ICS services.

Maintenance, Troubleshooting, Optimization, and Integration of specialized systems

Assess the impact of critical system downtime, and derive and implement plans to mitigate the impact on business.

Take ownership of complex problems and ensure that all such problems are speedily resolved.

Ensure that systems and services are operating at optimal performance levels.

Liaise with vendors in ensuring maintenance contracts and SLAs are adhered to.

Ensure systems integrate around a single directory service.

Installation and Configuration of ITS (ERP) Applications

Installation and Configuration of Databases (Oracle, MS-SQL, MySQL)

Installation and Configuration of Printing Systems

All installations and configurations will be achieved using documented best practice system architectures

Provide consolidated systems view to ensure efficient management systems.

Ensure proactive incident identification using early warning systems.

Consulting

Consult with Client base and expert partners on various aspects of operating systems, application provisioning, and systems facilities.

Attend meetings to evaluate user requirements and recommend solutions to users.

Contribute to sectional and divisional Operational and Capital Budget requirements.

Have a good working knowledge of financial protocols

Participate in procurement and tendering processes.

Provide technical consulting services in IT and related topics, for such areas as software purchases and installation, and the resolution of any resulting problems.

Attend and make presentations or exhibitions at national conferences or other similar events.

Leadership, Project Management & Research

provide leadership, guidance, and mentorship to team members.

Takes overall responsibility for the technology stream in which he/she is the leading expert

Interacts with other specialists in different domains to ensure a coherent and comprehensive approach to complex problems.

Assist and guide ICS staff and the User community in problem-solving techniques.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Oracle Sql

Oracle Pl/Sql

ERP

Mysql

Oracle Database Administration

About The Employer:

Our Client based in the Education Sector is seeking an Oracle Database Consultant to ensure the optimal provisioning of ICS services.

As Principal Systems Consultant, you will provide functional & process leadership, and is responsible for self-management and provide expert technical expertise and input relating to their stream of expertise to other experienced system consultants as well as other ICS Support teams and Application Development teams.

They identify existing and potential system performance issues and then conduct the necessary system configuration to optimize system performance. They assess and analyze theorganisations future system requirements and forecast system capacity needs and recommend solutions that would best meet those needs.

Learn more/Apply for this position