Oracle Functional Consultant

This Oracle HCM Functional Cloud Consultant will be responsible for ensuring the successful implementation of the Oracle’s Human Capital Management (HCM) solution. The HCM Functional Consultant will lead the implementation of their respective HCM module by providing consulting and product expertise during their engagements.

Desired Skills:

HCM

ORACLE CLOUD

HR

Payroll

SSHR

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

– Implementation of Cloud HCM Products (HR, Profile Management, Goal, Performance, Talent Review, Absence and Learning Management).

– Implementation and support of EBS HCM Modules (HR, Payroll, SSHR, I-Rec and OLM).

– Requirements Analysis, Mapping and Configuration.

– Solution Design and Implementation.

– Create Fast Formulas to meet the business requirements.

– Create Data Templates and loaded data using HCM Spreadsheet Data Loader, DAT files and Payroll Batch Loaders.

Qualifications & Experience:

– 6+ years implementing Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, to include at least one end to end full cycle Oracle Recruiting Cloud implementation.

– Previous consulting experience with a consulting/software company.

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

– Business analysis and requirements gathering abilities.

– Experience with multiple HCM applications a plus.

