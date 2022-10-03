Python Software Developer (Cyber Security)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
A reputable financial services firm has a fantastic opportunity available for a proficient Python Software Developer that specialises in Cyber Security.
The main purpose of this position is to research, develop and mature the cybersecurity response capability of organisation through effective implementation and integration of the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Develop and automate response procedures to clarify and contextualise security events.
- Research and keep abreast of new and changing SOAR architectures and other automation technologies.
- Leverage Python to expand current technologies and tool sets through advanced coding techniques (PowerShell and R capabilities will be advantageous).
- Automation of incident response
- Build and maintain reporting mechanisms to allow relevant stakeholders to interact with the incident management process.
- Provide technical expertise as input into security monitoring capabilities for infrastructure and applications projects.
Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- A completed Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7)
- 6 – 8 Years’ Cyber Security Development experience in Python
- 2 years’ experience in SOAR and/or Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)
Desired Skills:
- Python Software Developer
- Cyber Security
- SOAR
- SOAR Platform
- SOAR Architectures
- Python
- PowerShell and R
- Automation of Incident Response Processes
- SIEM
- Security Incident and Event Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A reputable financial services firm
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Group Life Assurance