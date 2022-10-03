Python Software Developer (Cyber Security)

Python Software Developer (Cyber Security)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

A reputable financial services firm has a fantastic opportunity available for a proficient Python Software Developer that specialises in Cyber Security.

The main purpose of this position is to research, develop and mature the cybersecurity response capability of organisation through effective implementation and integration of the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform.

Roles and Responsibilities

Develop and automate response procedures to clarify and contextualise security events.

Research and keep abreast of new and changing SOAR architectures and other automation technologies.

Leverage Python to expand current technologies and tool sets through advanced coding techniques (PowerShell and R capabilities will be advantageous).

Automation of incident response

Build and maintain reporting mechanisms to allow relevant stakeholders to interact with the incident management process.

Provide technical expertise as input into security monitoring capabilities for infrastructure and applications projects.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

A completed Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7)

6 – 8 Years’ Cyber Security Development experience in Python

2 years’ experience in SOAR and/or Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)

Desired Skills:

Python Software Developer

Cyber Security

SOAR

SOAR Platform

SOAR Architectures

Python

PowerShell and R

Automation of Incident Response Processes

SIEM

Security Incident and Event Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A reputable financial services firm

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position