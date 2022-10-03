- Tertiary qualification with a strong basis in mathematics, statistics, or computer science
- Minimum of 3 years experience in a similiar role
- Understanding of exports and logistics
- Advanced Excel skills
Duties:
- Perform reconciliations between various systems
- Identify and report discrepancies on reconciliations
- Compile management reports
- Build front end reports,
- Connect statistical models
- Report on discrepancies and propose corrective actions
- Ensure implementation of corrective actions
- Manage cost allocations
- Build Automated analytical reporting
- Review and simplification of reports – macros
- Identify possible financial impact on the group margin and profitability
- Drive process improvement to support margin and profitability
Behavioural competencies:
- Strong logical and analytical skills
- Attention to Detail
- High Energy
- Excellent written and communication skills
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- financial analyst
- Statistical Analysis
- statistical models
- analytical reporting
- reporting analyst