Oct 3, 2022

  • Tertiary qualification with a strong basis in mathematics, statistics, or computer science
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in a similiar role
  • Understanding of exports and logistics
  • Advanced Excel skills

Duties:

  • Perform reconciliations between various systems
  • Identify and report discrepancies on reconciliations
  • Compile management reports
  • Build front end reports,
  • Connect statistical models
  • Report on discrepancies and propose corrective actions
  • Ensure implementation of corrective actions
  • Manage cost allocations
  • Build Automated analytical reporting
  • Review and simplification of reports – macros
  • Identify possible financial impact on the group margin and profitability
  • Drive process improvement to support margin and profitability

Behavioural competencies:

  • Strong logical and analytical skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • High Energy
  • Excellent written and communication skills
  • Team player

Desired Skills:

  • financial analyst
  • Statistical Analysis
  • statistical models
  • analytical reporting
  • reporting analyst

