Senior Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT

Oct 3, 2022

Our client is looking for a Senior Analyst Developer.

The Senior Analyst Developer is responsible for advanced technical solution design, code and development implementation including technical documentation, team and business support, technical excellence and innovation in-line with business requirements.

You will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Key responsibilities

Development:

  • Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices
  • Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.
  • Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
  • Compile technical documentation when required.
  • Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
  • Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
  • Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
  • Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
  • Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
  • Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.
  • Performing and managing regression testingMentorship and coaching:
  • Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.
  • Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.
  • Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums

Ensure environment stability and Systems health:

  • Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.
  • Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.
  • Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams
  • Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases.
  • Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams
  • Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.

Collaboration:

  • Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
  • Provide input to development standards and best practices.
  • Provide input to analysts and testers when required.
  • Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling
  • Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives
  • Technical liaison across teams
  • Involvement in future Web applications strategy
  • Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices
  • Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Minimum requirements

  • An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
  • B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
  • Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.
  • Experience in designing solutions
  • OOP / SOLID Design Principles
  • Test-Driven Development
  • Design Patterns
  • ORM (Entity Framework)
  • Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in:

  • C#/VB.Net
  • .Net Core/.Net Framework
  • Git
  • DevOps CI/CD
  • RESTful services/ APIs
  • Testing frameworks for APIs
  • ASP.Net MVC

Desired Skills:

  • C#/VB.Net
  • Net Core/.Net Framework
  • ASP.Net MVC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

