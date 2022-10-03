Senior Analyst Developer (.Net and SQL) – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 3, 2022

We are looking for a Senior Analyst Developer (.Net and SQL) with a minimum of 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.
The ideal candidate must have Integration experience, C#/VB.Net/.Net Core/.Net Framework/ASP.Net, MVC, DevOps CI/CD, RESTful Services/APIs, JavaScript Frameworks, HTML, and CSS. Experience in an IT environment within investment management or the financial sector will be an advantage.

Hybrid work model
Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • and SQL Database Design
  • Investment Management or Financial Sector
  • C#/VB.Net/.Net Core/.Net Framework/ ASP.Net MVC
  • DevOps CI/CD
  • RESTful Services/ APIs
  • Integration – JavaScript Frameworks

