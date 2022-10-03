We are looking for a Senior Analyst Developer (.Net and SQL) with a minimum of 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.
The ideal candidate must have Integration experience, C#/VB.Net/.Net Core/.Net Framework/ASP.Net, MVC, DevOps CI/CD, RESTful Services/APIs, JavaScript Frameworks, HTML, and CSS. Experience in an IT environment within investment management or the financial sector will be an advantage.
Hybrid work model
Location – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- and SQL Database Design
- Investment Management or Financial Sector
- C#/VB.Net/.Net Core/.Net Framework/ ASP.Net MVC
- DevOps CI/CD
- RESTful Services/ APIs
- Integration – JavaScript Frameworks