Senior Azure Integration Developer/Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a leading consulting firm with years of experience across multiple industries and geographies delivering scalable, world-class digital solutions that streamlines business processes, enhances efficiency and drives real business value through the use of technology.

They are currently looking to employ a Senior Integration Engineer and Architect to join their dynamic and fun team.

This role will require you to be in the office at least once a week in Rosebank, JHB.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Develop new functionality using Azure Integration services for Serverless Computing in Azure Integration Services like Logic Apps, Service Bus and Event Grid

Develop with Azure Integration Services to connect cloud and on-premises applications through a unified set of cloud services with Azure API Management.

Develop Enterprise API using REST, JSON, Swagger.

Develop Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to On-Premise Integration solutions.

Desired Experience & Qualifications:

South African ID or valid work permit

Relevant tertiary education in IT / Computer Science etc.

Minimum of 8 years’ development experience, with specialization in MS Azure

Extensive experience with Azure Integration Services (like API Management, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Service Bus, Storage, Event Grid and App Services)

Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful API’s

Good knowledge of software programming concepts such OOP, Relational database design and agile methodology.

To apply for this role and find out more about the position and company, email your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Azure

Integration

C#

