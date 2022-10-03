Senior BI Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

iOCO is looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team. This will be for an initial contract role (we are open to a discussion around permanent opportunities).

Skills/ Experience required for this position:

– MS SQL Experience

– BI Tools: SSRS/ PowerBI, SSIS

– Strong ETL Experience

– SSAS – nice to have

– Dynamics 365/ Dynamics AX experience – nice to have

– Experience with Financial Reporting within the ERP Space/ Financial Services experience – very important

Location preference – Cape Town

Hybrid work model

Get in contact

Desired Skills:

ETL

D365

SSRS

PowerBI

SSIS

BI Developer

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position