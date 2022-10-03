Senior BI Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 3, 2022

iOCO is looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team. This will be for an initial contract role (we are open to a discussion around permanent opportunities).

Skills/ Experience required for this position:
– MS SQL Experience
– BI Tools: SSRS/ PowerBI, SSIS
– Strong ETL Experience
– SSAS – nice to have
– Dynamics 365/ Dynamics AX experience – nice to have
– Experience with Financial Reporting within the ERP Space/ Financial Services experience – very important
Location preference – Cape Town
Hybrid work model

Get in contact

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • D365
  • SSRS
  • PowerBI
  • SSIS
  • BI Developer
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.