Senior BI Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

iOCO is looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team. This will be for an initial contract role (we are open to a discussion around permanent opportunities).
Skills/ Experience required for this position:
– MS SQL Experience
– BI Tools: SSRS/ PowerBI, SSIS
– Strong ETL Experience
– SSAS – nice to have
– Dynamics 365/ Dynamics AX experience – nice to have
– Experience with Financial Reporting within the ERP Space/ Financial Services experience – very important
Location preference – Cape Town
Hybrid work model
Get in contact
