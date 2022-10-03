Senior Developer C# – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are currently representing a large tech firm based in Cape Town CBD, in need of a Senior Developer to join their tech team.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for producing software that is reliable and uses experiences gained through the industry to ensure that the business risk is minimized.

Our client is offering a competitive salary package along with flexi time and remote work!

Job requirements:

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma

5 – 7 years’ .Net development experience

Key Technical competencies:

C#

.Net Core

MySQL

MVC

To apply for the position, submit your detailed CV inclusive of technical skills and projects to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.

Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position