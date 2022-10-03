Senior Hyper-V Support Engineer at iLaunch

Established Company is looking to employ a Senior Support Engineer who is able to provide Hyper-V, Exchange and cloud infrastructure support.
- Provide Hyper-V, Exchange and cloud infrastructure support.
- Analysis of system health with in depth reporting
- Preventative maintenance
- Architect new solutions
- Assist with escalations from 2nd line support engineers
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Tertiary Qualification – Relevant IT qualification coupled with MCSE Certification
- At least 8 + years’ experience as Support Engineer
- Technologies include (but not limited to) :
- Cloud Services: Azure, M365
- Virtualisation: VMware vSphere, MS Hyper-V
- MS infrastructure: Active Director, Exchange, SQL, SCCM