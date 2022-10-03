Senior .Net Developer (Full Stack)

We are currently recruiting for an international company looking to employ a Technical Lead to oversee the company’s technical team and all projects they undertake, analyze briefs, write progress reports, identify risks, and develop work schedules. You should be able to work with your team and inspire them to reach their goals.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Determining project requirements and developing work schedules for the team.

Delegating tasks and achieving daily, weekly, and monthly goals.

Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed to standard.

Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible.

Analyzing existing operations and scheduling training sessions and meetings to discuss improvements.

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and developments.

Updating work schedules and performing troubleshooting as required.

Motivating staff and creating a space where they can ask questions and voice their concerns.

Being transparent with the team about challenges, failures, and successes.

Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to the relevant stakeholders.

Job Requirements:

South African ID

IT related qualification

8 years of experience with hands on development contribution with experience using Microsoft, Cloud-Native & Open source technology stack to build applications and services

At least 3 years of experience in leading teams by training, mentoring and growing the team(s) by keeping them motivated; having led multi-technical teams of 10 or more people

Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture.

Highly experienced with Test Driven Development (TDD) and Pair Programming and especially Domain Driven Design (DDD).

Experience in Agile and DevOps technical practices including CI/CD. Drive a DevOps culture change and implementation of development best practices.

Expertise in programming languages & toolkits: C# .Net Core, Asp.Net Core, Angular, SQL, APIs, PowerShell, React and experience with Cloud-based applications / services (e.g. Azure PaaS).

