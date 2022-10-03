Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Our client, a leading third party payment solutions provider with their head office based in Rosebank, is now looking to employ a Senior Back-end Developer to lead their development team.

You will be required to be in the office every once in a while, and therefore need to reside in Johannesburg.

Job Summary:

To create and develop maintainable, reliable software that adheres to build specifications, in accordance with project plans, performance/quality standards, and SCRUM frameworks.

This role will further be responsible for the design, development and delivery of high-quality products and/or systems, as well as services that exceed customers’ or business partners’ expectations and will proactively share their own knowledge for specific technical solutions and business processes in their area of responsibility.

Desired Experience & Qualifications:

South African ID

IT related Degree / Diploma

8+ years experience in C#.Net development, ideally within the financial services and payments sector

Enhanced Programming skills:C#, VB.Net, MS SQL, Web services, WCF

MS Office Suite, CRM, ASANA, MS Teams, MS Team foundation server (TFS)

Experience with testing frameworks and backend development tools

Solid understanding in cross-browser and multiplatform web development, mobile optimization and web-based application building

Experience within an agile environment

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

MVC

