Senior Project Manager at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 3, 2022

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for ensuring that the project management plan is defined and aligned.

  • Ensuring project management plan is defined and aligned – between approved Business Case and project delivery
  • Managing multiple projects, programmes
  • Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)
  • Stakeholder management
  • Managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects
  • Business Case Development and estimations
  • Managing automation projects, especially with modern and/or cloud-based automation capabilities (Infrastructure as code, Terraform, JIRA, etc)

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – IT / Project Management qualification
  • Min 5 years experience as Project Manager gained within Financial Services environment
  • Background/experience in managing medium/large complexity programs and managing infrastructure project/infrastructure on business projects
  • Experience in managing automation projects
  • Good understanding of Scrum and Agile PM methodologies

