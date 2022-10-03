Senior Project Manager at iLaunch

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for ensuring that the project management plan is defined and aligned.

Managing multiple projects, programmes

Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

Stakeholder management

Managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects

Business Case Development and estimations

Managing automation projects, especially with modern and/or cloud-based automation capabilities (Infrastructure as code, Terraform, JIRA, etc)

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – IT / Project Management qualification

Min 5 years experience as Project Manager gained within Financial Services environment

Background/experience in managing medium/large complexity programs and managing infrastructure project/infrastructure on business projects

Experience in managing automation projects

Good understanding of Scrum and Agile PM methodologies

