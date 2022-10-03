Senior Project Manager at iLaunch

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for ensuring that the project management plan is defined and aligned.
- Ensuring project management plan is defined and aligned – between approved Business Case and project delivery
- Managing multiple projects, programmes
- Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)
- Stakeholder management
- Managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects
- Business Case Development and estimations
- Managing automation projects, especially with modern and/or cloud-based automation capabilities (Infrastructure as code, Terraform, JIRA, etc)
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – IT / Project Management qualification
- Min 5 years experience as Project Manager gained within Financial Services environment
- Background/experience in managing medium/large complexity programs and managing infrastructure project/infrastructure on business projects
- Experience in managing automation projects
- Good understanding of Scrum and Agile PM methodologies