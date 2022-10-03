Senior Software Developer .Net – Western Cape Century City

An international leader in strategic business research and analytics is now looking to employe a Senior Developer with a strong background in building scalable, predictable, high-quality and high-performing web applications on the Microsoft technology stack.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for building and maintaining internal and external facing applications. You will work with a team of experienced developers and business resources to build high-performing enterprise systems that assist clients in making the best strategic decisions for their business. This includes the maintenance and promotion of department coding standards and naming convention.

This position is fully remote, but must be residing in the Cape Town area.

Benefits: Food allowances, Provident/Pension, 100% medical aid, wifi and laptop, quarterly bonuses, incentives and a 13th cheque!

Job Requirements:

IT Degree / Diploma

5+ years .Net development experience

ExperienceUnderstanding of DevOps practices

ExperienceUnderstanding to Cloud technologies

Agile methodologies

Frameworks:

.Net Core

MVC .Net

WebApi

Angular

SQL Server / Azure SQL / NoSQL

Asp.Net Core

To apply for this position, submit your detailed CV to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.

Desired Skills:

.Net

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

