Service Desk Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a full spectrum outsourced IT Managed Services provider and cloud solutions integrator requires the skills and expertise of a Service Desk Engineer to be the first point of contact for clients and vendors, accountable for taking calls, chat requests or tickets and handling resulting incidents or service requests applying standard operating procedures, in line with expectations of the role.

DUTIES:

Receive, log, validate and diagnose client requests, on full range of products and services offered, applying agreed service level agreements leveraging standard tools, platforms and processes

Uses MS product and process knowledge along with discretion to respond to tickets

Provide client with a first call resolution, where possible, leveraging standard operating procedures or work instructions.

Build knowledge articles, or tag the need for such content, when relevant articles are not available

Provide timely updates to clients, when requested, on any pending requests or tickets.

Work closely with resolver groups, and other functions, to ensure timely updates are sent to client

Produce breach and ageing reports for tickets opened by service desk

Identify gaps and short comings in the current processes, procedures, services and provide recommendations for improvement

REQUIREMENTS:

Academic Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications (Minimum)

Microsoft Certifications

CompTIA A+

CompTIA N+

Experience Required

2+ years of work experience

Solid experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Practical Skills Required

Ability to work under guidance

Ability to use sound judgement to escalate an issue to a higher level

Methodical in approach to ticket resolution

Demonstrates ability to interact with a variety of stakeholders

Demonstrates required integrity to ensure excellent client service and retention

Demonstrates the attributes of professionals

Excellent attention to detail and client focussed

Strong and effective verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work in 24X7 shift structure, based on a defined roster

Production Service Desk Agent

General Qualification in Technology (Technical Diploma) or equivalent or completion of internship programme

Minimum 2 years’ work experience

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance, and considers possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurised environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Service

Desk

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position