Software Developer (Full Stack Java) – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Software Developer (Full Stack Java) – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

We are looking for talented individuals in the Java development space, to support two Products in the IT Team. This position will focus on software development and applying below technical skills to ensure excellent software products.

The Job Requirements

Technical:

Full Stack Java EE Developer.

Java & JEE and working knowledge with IBM WebSphere server.

Comfortable in the relevant JEE standards: JSP, JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, CDI, ServletAPI, JavaScript and Springboot Framework.

Database knowledge required in SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL).

Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques and

YAML Files.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts.

Proficient in REST API design standards.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Working Knowledge in:

Security

Service-Composition within Client

OIDC & OAuth2

Junit testing

IntelliJ and Eclipse

Git, GitHub & Jenkins

Nice to have and would be an advantage: Kafka, JBOSS, Azure , AWS

Non-Technical:

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Familiar and comfortable with Agile methodology, Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication skills.

A technical mindset and analytical approach.

Great attention to detail.

Outputs:

Integration into a dynamic team building next-generation solutions for company globally.

Interact with different company partners, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.

Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

Project management of all technology development initiatives

Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.

Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.

Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

Compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

