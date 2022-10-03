Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 3, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Software Engineer

  • Experience in IT Event Management solutions like ServiceNow ITOM, BMC TrueSight and so on.
  • Deep ServiceNow experience in special for the ITOM part.
  • Experience in IT Operations Management solutions
  • In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
  • Experience in Shell, Perl, JavaScript and a higher programming language e.g. Java
  • Ability to conceptualize complex information, but also delve into the details when required
  • Experience with ITIL V4
  • Experience with the Agile Methodology

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • JavaScript
  • AWS

