Support Engineer (Citrix) at iLaunch

Provide 1st and 2nd line Citrix support
Support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Application Delivery Controllers,Ã‚Â DaaS
Proactive analysis and reporting on Citrix system health
Patch management of Citrix systemsÃ‚Â
A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Support Engineer to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
Matric Qualification /Ã‚Â Ã‚Â CCA-V or similar
5 + yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ supporting CitrixÃ‚Â
Experience supporting either Hyper-V, VMware or Nutanix AHV
Good understanding of Citrix and Microsoft server infrastructureÃ‚Â