Support Engineer (Citrix) at iLaunch

Provide 1st and 2nd line Citrix support

Support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Application Delivery Controllers,Ã‚Â DaaS

Proactive analysis and reporting on Citrix system health

Patch management of Citrix systemsÃ‚Â

A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Support Engineer to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

Matric Qualification /Ã‚Â Ã‚Â CCA-V or similar

5 + yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ supporting CitrixÃ‚Â

Experience supporting either Hyper-V, VMware or Nutanix AHV

Good understanding of Citrix and Microsoft server infrastructureÃ‚Â

