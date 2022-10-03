Support Engineer (Endpoint Management) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Provide Endpoint Manager (SCCM and Intune), Microsoft server and Cloud services support.

Application packaging and deployment

Patch management

Operating system deployment

Office 365 administration

A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Support Engineer to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

Matric Qualification /Ã‚Â Tertiary IT qualification /Ã‚Â MCSE

Ã‚Â 5 + yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ supporting SCCMÃ‚Â

Exposure to OS deployment,Ã‚Â Application packaging and deployment

Exposure to Patch management,Ã‚Â Reporting,Ã‚Â Co-management with Intune

3 + yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ supporting Intune

Good understanding of server environmentÃ‚Â

