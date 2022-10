Support Engineer (Endpoint Management) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Provide Endpoint Manager (SCCM and Intune), Microsoft server and Cloud services support.

Application packaging and deployment

Patch management

Operating system deployment

Office 365 administration

ÂÂ

A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Support Engineer to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

Matric Qualification / Tertiary IT qualification / MCSE

 5 + yearsâú‚¬ú„¢ supporting SCCMÂÂ

Exposure to OS deployment, Application packaging and deployment

Exposure to Patch management, Reporting, Co-management with Intune

3 + yearsâú‚¬ú„¢ supporting Intune

Good understanding of server environmentÂÂ

Learn more/Apply for this position