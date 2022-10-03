Support Engineer (Endpoint Management) at iLaunch

Provide Endpoint Manager (SCCM and Intune), Microsoft server and Cloud services support.
Application packaging and deployment
Patch management
Operating system deployment
Office 365 administration
A leading ICT client is currently looking to employ a Support Engineer to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
Matric Qualification / Tertiary IT qualification / MCSE
5 + years supporting SCCM
Exposure to OS deployment,Ã‚Â Application packaging and deployment
Exposure to Patch management, Reporting, Co-management with Intune
3 + years supporting Intune
Good understanding of server environment