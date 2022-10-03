System Administrator (Property) – Gauteng Sandton

The individual will be responsible for providing operating system and core business systems support, deliver the Operating system APP and complete the project management of current and future versions of in-house developed software. This includes Planning, implementing, maintaining, and supporting key functional areas within the area of responsibility. The role is additionally responsible for documenting, standardising and improving the systems support life cycle through the development of strategies, policies and standards aligned to industry and compliance frameworks
REQUIREMENTS:
- IT-related National Diploma, Bachelor’s degree or BTech from a recognised Higher Education Institution
- 3 Years IT related experience;
- MCSA/MCSE advantageouS
- Advance Knowledge of Microsoft Excel / Access 2013
- Intermediate Knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio
- Expertise in creating, analyzing, and repairing medium-scale distributed systems
Additional Competencies
- Knowledge on Information System
- Knowledge of Server file structure
- Experience with scripting and automation tools
- Knowledge of System Life Cycle
- Basic knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory
DUTIES:
Effectively and Efficiently Maintained Operating System
- Design and implement all building and system configuration relating to the operating system front-end, as and when required by the business (such as “vacate” “intake” screens etc.)
- Write a script for integration of files, as and when required;
- Monitor and ensure good network connectivity throughout the various solution components
- Monitor accuracy, completeness and timelines of information on the Operating system
- Monitor accuracy, completeness and timelines of student, building, finance, and system log data through the letting cycle
Effectively Maintained System infrastructure
- Run system effectiveness checks on Operating system server, Pastel, and the File Server
- Perform regular backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures
- Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues
Accurate Management Reports
- Capacity management reporting
- Extract, consolidate and analyse reports weekly, from Operating system and other related systems.
- Provide updates and alerts on when data inaccuracies/anomalies have been found and troubleshoot with dev and data teams to resolve to ensure data accuracy for downstream warehousing and distribution
Satisfied I.T. System Users
- Create SM Users, User Permission Level when required
- Provide training and assistance to Users when required
- Provide monthly report on the Users performance in different solution components (SM, Pastel and bandwidth
Operating system development
- Update and maintain the content on confluence for Operating system version
- Manage the SOW/Build requirements and translation to developers
- Manage deployment planning, testing and change control for features and releases
- Manage any tickets being logged and resolution of tickets
- Maintain both physical and JIRA scrum boards
- Compile full backlog of all future feature build and bug fixes both feature and technical debt
- Compile a draft plan for review and amendment
- Consolidate the resource requirement on finalisation of the plan
- Provide input into the planning of the annual strategy for implementation of development cycle in conjunction with the software development, data and business leads.
Custodian of Operating System Mobile APP
- Update and maintain the confluence content that describes app features and architecture
- Manage the requirements and translation to developers
- Manage deployment planning, testing and change control for features and releases
- Manage deployment to stores and associated content required
- Manage any tickets being logged and resolution of tickets
- Monitor APP utilisation and provide reporting and insights to drive utilisation through the cycle
- Initiate and engage in end-user feedback sessions, document and distribute feedback and recommendations to stakeholders
- Manage the maintenance and software upgrades to backend and infrastructure
Desired Skills:
- systems administration
- systems administrator
- business systems support