System Administrator (Property) – Gauteng Sandton

The individual will be responsible for providing operating system and core business systems support, deliver the Operating system APP and complete the project management of current and future versions of in-house developed software. This includes Planning, implementing, maintaining, and supporting key functional areas within the area of responsibility. The role is additionally responsible for documenting, standardising and improving the systems support life cycle through the development of strategies, policies and standards aligned to industry and compliance frameworks

REQUIREMENTS:

IT-related National Diploma, Bachelor’s degree or BTech from a recognised Higher Education Institution

3 Years IT related experience;

MCSA/MCSE advantageouS

Advance Knowledge of Microsoft Excel / Access 2013

Intermediate Knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio

Expertise in creating, analyzing, and repairing medium-scale distributed systems

Additional Competencies

Knowledge on Information System

Knowledge of Server file structure

Experience with scripting and automation tools

Knowledge of System Life Cycle

Basic knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory

DUTIES:

Effectively and Efficiently Maintained Operating System

Design and implement all building and system configuration relating to the operating system front-end, as and when required by the business (such as “vacate” “intake” screens etc.)

Write a script for integration of files, as and when required;

Monitor and ensure good network connectivity throughout the various solution components

Monitor accuracy, completeness and timelines of information on the Operating system

Monitor accuracy, completeness and timelines of student, building, finance, and system log data through the letting cycle

Effectively Maintained System infrastructure

Run system effectiveness checks on Operating system server, Pastel, and the File Server

Perform regular backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures

Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues

Accurate Management Reports

Capacity management reporting

Extract, consolidate and analyse reports weekly, from Operating system and other related systems.

Provide updates and alerts on when data inaccuracies/anomalies have been found and troubleshoot with dev and data teams to resolve to ensure data accuracy for downstream warehousing and distribution

Satisfied I.T. System Users

Create SM Users, User Permission Level when required

Provide training and assistance to Users when required

Provide monthly report on the Users performance in different solution components (SM, Pastel and bandwidth

Operating system development

Update and maintain the content on confluence for Operating system version

Manage the SOW/Build requirements and translation to developers

Manage deployment planning, testing and change control for features and releases

Manage any tickets being logged and resolution of tickets

Maintain both physical and JIRA scrum boards

Compile full backlog of all future feature build and bug fixes both feature and technical debt

Compile a draft plan for review and amendment

Consolidate the resource requirement on finalisation of the plan

Provide input into the planning of the annual strategy for implementation of development cycle in conjunction with the software development, data and business leads.

Custodian of Operating System Mobile APP

Update and maintain the confluence content that describes app features and architecture

Manage the requirements and translation to developers

Manage deployment planning, testing and change control for features and releases

Manage deployment to stores and associated content required

Manage any tickets being logged and resolution of tickets

Monitor APP utilisation and provide reporting and insights to drive utilisation through the cycle

Initiate and engage in end-user feedback sessions, document and distribute feedback and recommendations to stakeholders

Manage the maintenance and software upgrades to backend and infrastructure

Desired Skills:

systems administration

systems administrator

business systems support

