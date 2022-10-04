2nd Line IT Support Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a 2nd Line IT Support Engineer on a permanent contract.

Role Objective: Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Foundation

Microsoft 365

Azure

AD

Soft skills certificates

Mobile Technology certifications

Some server and network support experience

Experience Required:

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Some server and network support experience (advantage).

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

Call Management

Working to SLAs

Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Software Deployment

Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Personality and Attributes:

Good communication skills

Self-sufficient

