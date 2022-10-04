2nd Line IT Support Engineer

Oct 4, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a 2nd Line IT Support Engineer on a permanent contract.

Role Objective: Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
  • A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL Foundation
  • Microsoft 365
  • Azure
  • AD
  • Soft skills certificates
  • Mobile Technology certifications
  • Some server and network support experience

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.
  • Some server and network support experience (advantage).
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.
  • Call Management
  • Working to SLAs
  • Building strong relationships with customers.
  • The ability to take ownership of customer problems.
  • A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.
  • Remote Incident Resolution
  • Software Deployment
  • Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Personality and Attributes:

  • Good communication skills
  • Self-sufficient

