Agile Project Manager / Scrum Master (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

As a Scrum Master, you’ll be responsible for guiding the teams and helping them to deliver high quality software. You will ensure that all development is completed within the agreed sprints, with minimal scope changes required. You should have experience in agile project management methodology and possess excellent communication skills as well as good people skills.

Qualifications

Experience with Scrum development preferred

Degree or diploma in the relevant field

8-10 years’ experience working in a project environment of which 4 years working with medium to high complexity projects

Working towards Programme Management certification (PGMP) preferred

PMP or Prince certification essential

Requirements

Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope

Ensure project budget are managed within project scope

Ensure projects are delivered on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance

Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations

Ensure management of scope, including coverage of client requirements, are created based on estimations

Manage delivery of project against agreed schedule and meet project requirements.

Ensure professional advice accepted and implemented

Identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles, define their level of participation in project, and map their communication needs and stakeholder engagement strategies throughout the project plan.

Ensure each stakeholder group is actively managed through the change cycle

Ensure business change impact is conducted across process, systems, and technology in accordance with change management plan

Manage delivery of large and complex projects according to prevailing project management methodology

Conduct effective resource negotiation and allocation

Desired Skills:

Project manager/Scrum Master

PMP

Prince certification

Scrum development

