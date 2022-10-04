Azure Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Azure Developer (Java / C#) to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Collaborates with business partners to provide recommendations for technology decisions, including package selection and systems design and modification.

Consults with development and project teams to provide technical solutions for complex issues.

Establishes, maintains and ensures compliance with standards and procedures for design, development, testing, and documentation, contributing to high quality, reliable systems that meet or exceed business needs.

Formulates technical direction for new or modified web applications.

Provides technical guidance and mentoring to technical staff.

Ensures application design fits within holistic vision and future state of existing systems.

Working with process owners and identifying information technology solutions that enable

Mentoring developers in process and technology.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc degree or related fields

Hands on experience Java/C#

5 years experience Deep knowledge of design patterns and OO design principles

1 year Experience with .Net Web API, .Net Core, Entity Framework preferred

1 year Experience with Azure is a MUST

A deep understanding of application architecture and development in Java Service Oriented models

Solid knowledge working with different DB’s in Azure (Cosmos, SQL)

Experience with version control in Azure

Technical experience with operating systems, tools and utilities, software integration, systems design, application design and development methods.

Experience with business requirements analysis, operational readiness, service level agreements and system support of a continuous operating environment (7 years)

business process improvements (5 years)

5 years Leading projects to successful conclusion

5 years experience working within a Scrum or agile development environment

Highly preferred: Azure EventHub, Functions, DocumentDB, Azure DevOps, CI/CD Pipelines, Azure Bicep, Terraform, Infrastructure as Code

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Java

C#

