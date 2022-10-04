Business Analyst at Only The Best Recruitment Agency

Oct 4, 2022

Our client has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst based in Cape Town.
Requirements:

  • B Com Supply Chain
  • Knowledge of production machinery, processes and standards.
  • Basic software knowledge and skills.
  • Basic knowledge of programming languages.
  • Understanding of databases and networks.

Responsibilities:

  • Create and develop functional system requirements to improve performances, quality, external interfaces and constraints
  • Design and create specifications as requested by the sales and account management team.
  • Collaborate with managers and consultants to effectively document business process.
  • Ensure that the appropriate infrastructure elements are up to date and available. Policy documentation, manuals, templates, process flow.
  • Manage requirements and ensure that are stored in automated systems.
  • Supervise requirements traceability and record the status of the requirements through the course of the project.
  • Monitor the changes in baseline requirements.
  • Contribute to the development of test plans and test scripts as well as performing test execution as required.
  • Develop training manuals and conduct training to clients.
  • Develop automated functional testing and regression testing tool for business applications including web-based applications.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Supply Chain
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Company Description

Our client is a dedicated enterprise mobility solution provider with years of experience & expertise in mobile technology servicing FMCG, warehousing, transport and logistics industries.

