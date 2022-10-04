Business Analyst at Only The Best Recruitment Agency

Our client has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst based in Cape Town.
Requirements:
- B Com Supply Chain
- Knowledge of production machinery, processes and standards.
- Basic software knowledge and skills.
- Basic knowledge of programming languages.
- Understanding of databases and networks.
Responsibilities:
- Create and develop functional system requirements to improve performances, quality, external interfaces and constraints
- Design and create specifications as requested by the sales and account management team.
- Collaborate with managers and consultants to effectively document business process.
- Ensure that the appropriate infrastructure elements are up to date and available. Policy documentation, manuals, templates, process flow.
- Manage requirements and ensure that are stored in automated systems.
- Supervise requirements traceability and record the status of the requirements through the course of the project.
- Monitor the changes in baseline requirements.
- Contribute to the development of test plans and test scripts as well as performing test execution as required.
- Develop training manuals and conduct training to clients.
- Develop automated functional testing and regression testing tool for business applications including web-based applications.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Supply Chain
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Company Description
Our client is a dedicated enterprise mobility solution provider with years of experience & expertise in mobile technology servicing FMCG, warehousing, transport and logistics industries.