Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A dynamic Investment administrator seeks to employ a highly meticulous Business Analyst with the ability to make good, insightful decisions to join their team. The role will entail improving structures and processes within which the client solutions team operates.

The main purpose of this role is to conduct systems testing whilst defining specifications for systems and process enhancements, production support items and normal SDLC BA.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Unit Trust and LISP

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in formal business and process analysis.

Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements.

At least 3 years’ of experience in software testing.

Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one

Business analysis qualification (Diploma or higher)

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

