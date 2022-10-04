Business Anlyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Optimal Growth Technologies is looking for a Business Analyst to be responsible for Technical solutions. The ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch, able to research specialized systems solutions and evaluate their impact.

Requirements:

5 – 7 years working experience as a Business Analyst

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Business Informatics

Industry-recognized Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA.

MS PowerBI / Tableau

Valid South African driver’s license, able to travel for work purposes

Mining industry experience

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and Agile software development

Duties:

Analysis of data such as budgets, systems data and performance statistics

Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements

Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts

Creating functional specifications for solutions

Estimating costs and identifying business savings

Implementing and testing of solutions

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Partner with other stakeholders to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively and efficiently with Production, Managerial, and Executive Teams Gathering, validating and documenting business requirements

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Lending

Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Optimal Growth Technologies provides organizations of all sizes with the best, most trustworthy solutions. In the ever-evolving technology market, we believe that companies need reliable allies who can guide them through the challenges that accompany technological growth.

