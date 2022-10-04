Data Analyst and Security Specialist – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Data Analyst and Security Specialist for an opportunity in Sandton.
Our ideal candidate must be a certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and/or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Post Graduate degree in Computer Science from a Top University
- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and/or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).
Preferred technologies:
- Nessus and Wireshark
- Power Bi / Qlik / SAS / SQL
Experience Required:
At least 1 years?? experience in data analysis:
- Data Analysis (Data exploration, cleansing, transformation and modelling)
- Data Analytics (Analyzing raw data and drawing trends and conclusions)
At least 1 years?? experience in the assessment of risk and internal
controls:
- Internal audit
- Root cause analysis
- Business process walkthroughs (Requires a good understanding of standard business operations).
- At least 2 years?? experience in IT Security:
- Cyber security, network vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, configuration management and infrastructure reviews
- Practical audit experience of cyber security technologies including firewall, IDS/IPS, DLP, Proxies, anti-malware, email security, remote access, security baseline, SIEM, PKI, data encryption/tokenization, database security, RACF security, operating systems etc.
Other skill requirements:
- Working in an agile environment and a good team player.
- Excellent time and communication management skills.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
Data Analytics within Group Internal Audit (??GIA?):
- Performing data analytics and Computer Assisted Audit Techniques (CAATs)
- Performing data integrity assessments across various data sources
- Data mapping and validation from various data sources
- Generic and bespoke script development across different businesscycles
- Supporting and executing ad-hoc data analytic requests frombusiness
- Independently liaising with stakeholders across different business functions
- Independently liaising with stakeholders across different clients
- Problem solving through both a logical and analytical approach
- Business process understanding and root cause analysis from adata source perspective
- Collaborating within diverse teams in an agile manner
- Work with minimal supervision.
IT Security within Group Internal Audit (??GIA?):
- Direct and coordinate Cyber Security related reviews covering four audit phases i.e. planning, execution, reporting and quality assurance.
- Implement and manage cyber-security tools and ensure effectiveness thereof.
- Project manage all projects to ensure timeous delivery on milestones and quality of delivery is met.
- Conduct an adequate assessment of cyber security risks on the various network platforms.
- Perform assessments on infrastructure security, network security, application security, information security, cloud security, data security as well as end-user security
- Provide consulting services on Cyber Security strategies and the cyber security landscape within Group EOH.
- Provide assistance in other IT related Audits projects.
- Conduct research on cyber security trends as well as innovative tools and facilitate debriefing sessions with GIA and Group IT.