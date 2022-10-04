Data Analyst at Safire Insurance – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

The main responsibilities of the role include:

Business / Data Understanding:

Review and understand the Safire business and processes.

Analyse and interpret all current data.

Engage in active listening to determine the data requirements.

Data Preparation:

Conduct data cleansing and structuring to ensure quality data inputs.

Modelling of Data:

Organise data in the best way possible for regular and ad hoc reporting outputs.

Determine all data modelling requirements needed to run regular and ad hoc reports.

Test all data requirements before finalising any form of reporting.

Evaluation and Presentation:

Document required procedures for all regular established reporting outputs.

Analyse, interpret and make sense of the data.

Develop recommendations based on analysis, interpretation, and creation of reports.

The qualifications and experience we are looking for:

3 years in a Data Analyst or related role.

Grade 12 / Matric (mathematics/maths literacy is a requirement).

Related tertiary qualification (mathematics, statistics, economics, finance, data analytics or computer science).

Advanced / super user experience with Excel (perform complex functioning, exposure to power pivots and power query).

Experience manipulating large datasets using SQL or MS Access.

Experience with data visualisation and BI tools and techniques such as MS Power BI, SAS, Tableau, Qlik, etc.

Exposure to other data analysis tools (advantageous).

The competencies we require are:

Work meticulously to standards with a very high attention to detail.

Proficiency in data visualisation, analysis, problem-solving, negotiation and influencing.

Strong business acumen.

Common sense and logical reasoning are required.

Proficiency in the MS Office Suite.

Proficiency in data analysis tools.

The type of personality that will excel in our team:

Act ethically and respectfully in every situation.

Highly organised and deliver work on time, and to the highest standard.

Build strong and cohesive relationships with diverse stakeholders.

Can work under pressure and with a sense of urgency and assertiveness.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Must be a team player and enjoy collaboration.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Please note that by expressing interest and applying for the opportunity advertised, the applicant understands and agrees that they are providing their personal information for the purposes of prospective employment. Any information supplied to Safire Insurance Company Ltd (“Safire”) is provided voluntarily and therefore constitutes specific, voluntary consent to the processing of such information. Your personal information will be processed for:

Facilitating your application for employment with Safire;

Conducting various reference / background checks;

The legitimate interest of Safire and/or yourself, both during the recruitment process and thereafter; and

Any statutory or regulatory compliance (where applicable).

You have the right to request access to, and correction of, your personal information. Subject to the requirements of applicable South African law, you can, at any time, instruct Safire to cease the processing of your personal information and / or request that Safire delete and / or de-identify such personal information.

Safire is an Equal Opportunities Employer. The appointment of candidates is at the sole discretion of Safire. An application will not entitle the applicant to an interview or appointment. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of the closing date of this job advertisement, please consider your application unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Safire Insurance Company Limited is a short-term insurer, with our head office based in Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal. Founded in 1987, Safire started out as an innovative timber insurance co-operative, developed specifically for low risk private timber growers in South Africa. From our successful beginning as forestry insurers, Safire has grown its product-base to include a wide range of short-term insurance options designed to meet the needs and demands of our clients.

Safire is an energetic, successful and values orientated company. We pride ourselves on being different because our differences set us apart. We have an incredible team of close to 200 staff who each play a vital role within our business. In support of our business philosophies, our staff are carefully selected because they are knowledgeable and insightful experts in their given fields. In return, we offer an exceptional corporate culture, one that is underpinned by communication, achievement, knowledge, teamwork and collaboration.

Safire offers a great opportunity for those wanting a lifestyle change. Set amongst the peaceful rolling green foothills of the Kwa-Zulu Natal Midlands, one can enjoy a family-orientated, country lifestyle that grants access to some of South Africa’s top schools.

