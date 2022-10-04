Developer – C# (Lead) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Role Responsibilities:

Consulting / advising clients at a systems level to develop solutions.

Making complex technical and design decisions.

Architectural design of the entire solution.

Analysing / recommending the technology environment.

Analysing enterprise specifics.

Analysing / documenting requirements.

Setting the collaboration framework.

Creating a solution prototype.

Participating in technology selection.

Controlling solution development.

Supporting project management.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree or diploma (Honours or postgraduate preferred)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

7+ years’ experience building custom web-based applications in .Net / C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework

Expert understanding / knowledge of application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices).

Understand / knowledge of system design, data structures and architecture, and understand how to apply them to design solutions.

Broad general knowledge of the development landscape and deep knowledge of your area of expertise.

Strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing.

Understand and can apply Design Patterns.

Led and mentored a team of developers and driven the technical vision of projects.

You can represent a concept, a business idea, and the company to clients.

Proven ability to interact with stakeholders at systems analysis level.

