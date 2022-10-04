DevOps Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- DevOps Manager
- Deep understanding of Marketing/Customer Journey phases and process
- Used to BMW agile working method for fast-track integration in Domain environment
- Data and monitoring process analytics capability
- High resilience on volatile and challenging environment
- Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Development and Support of custom developed applications
- Frontend:
- Angular 10+
- Typescript
- Karma/Jasmine
- HTML/CSS
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- As an advantage: 5+ Years’ experience working on international projects or assignments. Or additional general mixed experience in IT systems, infrastructure and application architectures and technologies e.g., Operating Systems, Networks, Servers, Databases, Web Technologies (Internet, Intranet), middleware and connection interfaces
- Competence for the technical leadership of the Feature Teams
- Competence to prioritize the backlogs towards the Feature Teams
- Competence to define, request and, if necessary, escalate the resource risks for successful implementation
- Work efficiently with what available resources and ensure that the scope is correctly agreed with IT-PdO and Line Manager/Delivery Lead
- Competence for technical escalation to the next higher Product Owner hierarchy
- Understanding of business processes and IT regarding scope of the Domain
- Implement Product transitions with the feature team.
- Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hypercare phase as well as Year-End activities (end of Dec/beginning of January)
- Problem solving capabilities
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- JAVA
- DevOps