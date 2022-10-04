DevOps Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

DevOps Manager

Deep understanding of Marketing/Customer Journey phases and process

Used to BMW agile working method for fast-track integration in Domain environment

Data and monitoring process analytics capability

High resilience on volatile and challenging environment

Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Development and Support of custom developed applications

Frontend: Angular 10+ Typescript Karma/Jasmine HTML/CSS



ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

As an advantage: 5+ Years’ experience working on international projects or assignments. Or additional general mixed experience in IT systems, infrastructure and application architectures and technologies e.g., Operating Systems, Networks, Servers, Databases, Web Technologies (Internet, Intranet), middleware and connection interfaces

Competence for the technical leadership of the Feature Teams

Competence to prioritize the backlogs towards the Feature Teams

Competence to define, request and, if necessary, escalate the resource risks for successful implementation

Work efficiently with what available resources and ensure that the scope is correctly agreed with IT-PdO and Line Manager/Delivery Lead

Competence for technical escalation to the next higher Product Owner hierarchy

Understanding of business processes and IT regarding scope of the Domain

Implement Product transitions with the feature team.

Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hypercare phase as well as Year-End activities (end of Dec/beginning of January)

Problem solving capabilities

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

AWS

JAVA

DevOps

