Front End Java Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Front End Java Angular Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract contract role.

What you will be doing:

Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment)

Develop and unit test functionality as required by business

Mentor intermediate and junior team members

Peer-review code changes

Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements

Provide estimates for proposed changes

Follow the company’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production

Attend daily standups

Address any non-functional requirements

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc or other related fields

5 years development experience

Experienced in Java 8+

Angular 2+

Spring Framework 4.0+

REST (REpresentative State Transfer)

Git

Other Technologies

Spring Boot 1+

Axon Framework

MSSQL

CSS

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

