Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Front End Java Angular Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Provide third-level production support (DevOps environment)
- Develop and unit test functionality as required by business
- Mentor intermediate and junior team members
- Peer-review code changes
- Assist product owners and business analysts with the technical aspects of proposed changes and requirements
- Provide estimates for proposed changes
- Follow the company’s governance processes in order to deploy changes to production
- Attend daily standups
- Address any non-functional requirements
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree / BSc or other related fields
- 5 years development experience
- Experienced in Java 8+
- Angular 2+
- Spring Framework 4.0+
- REST (REpresentative State Transfer)
- Git
Other Technologies
- Spring Boot 1+
- Axon Framework
- MSSQL
- CSS
- Jenkins
- Docker
- Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g. Openshift, Rancher)
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
